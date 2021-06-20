A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a Saturday shooting in Wilmington.
Officers found the victim around 6:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Market Street, and the victim was taken to a hospital.
No information about a suspect, or any other details, are available at the moment, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson (302) 576.3638.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.