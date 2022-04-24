An 18-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Wilmington Saturday afternoon.
Officers found the woman in the 800 block of of East 26th Street around 1:20 p.m., city police said.
She was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital.
No other information is available at this point, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576.3962 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP.33.33.
