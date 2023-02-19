A malfunctioning sauna is the culprit in a house fire that caused more than $200,000.00 in damage to a house in the Bear area Sunday morning.
Crews from the Christiana Fire Company and other departments were responding to a 911 call when they found smoke pouring from a house on Lake Drive in Crofton around 1:30 a.m., Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
The two adults and two children in the house got out safely after they were alerted by smoke alarms.
The blaze was traced to a sauna in the basement.