A local group rallied at the Wilmington Train Station Sunday to, in their words, "save paid leave."
After President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin met at Biden's home Sunday morning to try to hammer out a deal on Biden's spending bill, members of the Delaware Cares Coalition to Save Paid Leave rallied at the Wilmington Train Station to try to pressure Manchin, who's held out on voting for the bill, to go along with most of his fellow Democrats.
Biden this week said paid paternity leave is one area that would likely be scaled back in an effort to get reluctant lawmakers Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema to change their minds and vote for the Build Back Better measure, multi-trillion-dollar price tag has been reduced from $3.5 trillion dollars to roughly $2 trillion.