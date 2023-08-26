It was paradise for hundreds of burger lovers Saturday at Rockford Park in Wilmington - site of the 10th annual Delaware Burger Battle.
The event raised at least $18,000 - a new Burger Battle record - to benefit Food Bank of Delaware and Delaware Restaurant Association's ProStart program.
Maker's Alley of Wilmington was the big winner of the day, pulling off a rare "double dip" of winning both the Critic's Choice and People's Choice awards. Makers was offering a Miso BBQ Burger, which was a chuck-brisket-shortrib burger with slab bacon, miso BBQ aioli, white cheddar and caramelized onion on a Liscio's brioche roll.
Faire Cafe in Wilmington won the award for alternative burger. The "Veggie Vengeance" was a vegan patty with sundried tomato, vegan aioli, Kumato heirloom tomato, vegan mozzarella, arugula and balsamic glaze on a Merzbacher slider bun.
Bardea in Wilmington won the award for "Best Newcomer" to the battle.
Chelsea Tavern in Wilmington and Redfire in Hockessin were honored for being a part of all ten burger battles.