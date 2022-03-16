The state Department of Justice warned Delawareans looking to donate to causes claiming to provide assistance to Ukrainians as they face a Russian invasion to be careful about the organizations and individuals to whom they choose to send money.
"It speaks volumes of our neighbors that so many Delawareans have taken action to help the Ukrainian people,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a release issued Wednesday, March 16, 2022. "Unfortunately, scammers are shameless and see a crisis as an opportunity. To protect yourself, and to ensure that your donations reach people in need, everyone should take steps to ensure that their contributions go to legitimate causes. My office will do its part in ensuring that those who seek to profit from the pain and suffering of the Ukrainian people are investigated and brought to justice."
While there will always be scammers looking to capitalize on the worst human suffering, Jennings said there are things that can be done for philanthropists to protect themselves while giving to a good cause, with self-protection largely involving diligence and skepticism.
Delawareans should do the following:
- Slow down. Remember you don’t have to give immediately, and it’s better to make a slower but more effective donation, than it is to make a quick donation that provides little effective support.
- Know who you’re giving to and what your money will do. Research charities online, including reviewing their websites and independent evaluators like Charity Navigator, GuideStar, and the Better Business Bureau.
- Check for charity filings. Consumers should also search for the charity on the IRS website or look for the charity’s 990 tax filings to confirm legitimacy.
- Know who’s asking. If you receive a solicitation you did not expect, ask the same questions you would research about their organization online. Callers refusing give you those answers, or pressuring you into make an immediate donation, should be a red flag.
- Be cautious about social fundraising requests. You shouldn’t assume because someone you know donated to an organization, they have done their research.
- Watch out for similar names and websites. Fraudulent charities might mimic or parrot the names of familiar charities, hoping that unsuspecting donors will mistake a fraudulent organization for a legitimate one. Always double-check website names and URLs to confirm.
- Protect your identity. Never give someone your Social Security Number in connection with a charitable donation.
Those who run across operations they believe to be scams should report it to the Delaware Department of Justice Fraud Division at 800.220.5424 or at de.gov/consumercomplaint.
The DOJ's Investor Protection Unit also warns firms need to be wary of scams themselves, as well as cyber attacks. They advise investors should be skeptical of investment opportunities linked to headlines, should do their own homework given market volatility, and monitor accounts regularly while taking steps to protect financial data.