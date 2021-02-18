Colts Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Following reports Thursday morning from ESPN that Carson Wentz was most likely to be the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting it's a done deal. 

Schefter reports the Philadelphia Eagles are getting a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder which could turn into a first. The conditions are that Wentz's playtime exceeds 75% next season, or if he plays 70% and the Colts make it to the playoffs. 

Colts Eagles Football

Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Walker (50) intercepts a pass from Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia, so Wentz has experience passing to some of his new teammates already. 

