Following reports Thursday morning from ESPN that Carson Wentz was most likely to be the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting it's a done deal.
How’s this look...? pic.twitter.com/RG1HCQHDOq— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021
Schefter reports the Philadelphia Eagles are getting a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder which could turn into a first. The conditions are that Wentz's playtime exceeds 75% next season, or if he plays 70% and the Colts make it to the playoffs.