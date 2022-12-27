Like most professional golf tournaments there is a substantial charity component to the event, and the BMW Championship played at Wilmington Country Club in August, 2022, was no exception, and was exceedingly successful.
The Western Golf Association (WGA) said more than $4.5 million was raised for the Evans Scholars Foundation, which provides college scholarships to deserving golf caddies across the country.
The WGA said it's the second highest contribution to the Foundation in its history, which dates back to 1930.
"We’re thrilled to contribute all proceeds from the 2022 BMW Championship to the Evans Scholars Foundation, where they will make a real difference for youth caddies from Delaware and across the country," Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments said in a prepared statement.
"The excitement of the Delaware Valley golf fans, as well as the steadfast support of our partners at BMW, Wilmington Country Club and the PGA TOUR, made this a truly unforgettable year."
BMW boosted the funding with a four-year college scholarship worth $125,000 as the result of a Viktor Hovland ace on the final day of play.
Hovland dropped a six iron shot at the 203-yard second hole as part of BMW's Hole-in-One program.
Tournament officials say attendance was over 120,000 for the week.