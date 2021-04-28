Ahead of the school board elections set for May 11th, the Delaware PTA hosted a debate between candidates in the Brandywine School District to discuss issues facing the educational system and provide residents perspective on each individual's vision for a path forward.
The debate was hosted by Delaware PTA's Sarah Bucic and included Kimberly Stock, an activist and Red Clay teacher who was awarded 2021 Delaware Teacher of the Year, and Dr. Tanya Hettler, a clinical psychologist and bible study teacher. Both have children in the Brandywine School District. A third candidate, Scott Gesty, was scheduled to take part, but his attendance fell through due to illness, organizers said.
Implicit Bias, equity, and redefining curriculum.
When asked whether they believed bias existed within the district, both candidates said yes, though Stock said it creates a n environment for discrimination against minority groups, while Hettler said bias can affect everyone, and it needs to be combated to create a safer space for everyone.
Stock: "The reality is that we all have implicit bias, including myself, and the only way we can make sure that implicit bias is not affecting student outcomes is to start with understanding how implicit bias affects how we implicitly discriminate in schools and classrooms, and how this affects the system of how school has been structured. And as a woman of color, I have definitely experienced this. And it's a privilege, honestly, if you have not experienced this. In fact, just today in our student Diversity Committee meeting, several students of color said Black people are only mentioned in the classroom when it comes to slavery. And they know that this learning is incomplete, and they resent this. So let's start with our own implicit bias and have a courageous conversation that might make us uncomfortable. But honestly, if we don't start with ourselves and understand how our systems are set up with bias, then things will never improve for our Black and Brown students. And I'm advocating for BSD K-to-12 to adopt what's called the social justice standards set forth by Learning for Justice."
Hettler: "As human beings, we are fallible--and of course, those who work in the Brandywine School District as well as the students and the families of the Brandywine School District are no exception. We all experience some level of prejudice and bias in our judgments of others. While there may be systemic bias in our district due to cultural differences between groups of people, for the most part, I do not believe that bias is intentional. I also think there may be many kinds of bias against many other kinds of people, and that it doesn't only occur in one direction between groups. I believe that training for all teachers, staff, and administrators should focus on decreasing our prejudgments about those who are different than us, understanding cultures that are different than our own, and giving one another the benefit of the doubt. Learning about the differences between cultures can also assist teachers and staff, and not misinterpreting or overreacting to behaviors that are simply simply evidence of racial, cultural, ethnic, or socio economic differences."
The idea of curriculum as it applies to race was brought up again when Bucic asked the participants if they believed lessons on slavery as a framework for America's birth should be presented through the inclusion of The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project. Stock believed it would provide valuable context for how systemic racism was ingrained in American society since it's inception, but Hettler said she did not think it was a valuable way to approach education.
Stock: "As somebody who believes that the way that history and the way that things are taught often leave some of our students out as part of that discussion, and as part of their history--it was a student who said today, 'That is not my history, I know that they are leaving things out. Why am I only brought up in the discussion to talk about slavery?'--And so my understanding is that the only controversy surrounded by the 1619 project, is which date it actually was that African Americans were brought over as slaves. But the reality is, is people can think, 'Well, that's so far away. I'm not a slave owner. My parents are not slave owners. Why don't we just get past this?' But let's take a look at what's happening in society. Let's take a look at what has happened through our systems, including schools, because of the history of slave-owning, and because of the racist laws that were adopted to keep certain people from gaining the same success as other people. So do I believe that something like that has a place in our schools? Absolutely. I do believe that everybody has a right to see themselves represented in schools, and for them to learn who they are and how they got here."
Hettler: "It would be one thing if the only difference between what the 1619 Project teaches and what has been taught regarding history was the date. If you do considerable research on the 1619 Project and actually read their own documents as to what they believe and what they espouse, the date is the least of the differences. It's admittedly a perspective that is solely from a slavery perspective. So, actually Kim's student who said that they feel like they're only discussed in terms of slavery, well, I that sounds terrible. And I think what we need to do instead is be talking about wonderful, amazing Black contributors from the beginning of our country--or even before. Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, people who have contributed in amazing ways. And certainly not just from the slavery perspective, but actually, the 1619 Project does just look from the slavery perspective. And one of the statements that they make is that the United States was founded in order to continue slavery, that's why we declared our independence from Britain, which is not at all a factual statement, and considerable evidence has been brought to bear on that issue, and it's just not true. Certainly our country, yeah, there's definitely slavery, has been slavery, there have been major issues. But to present it solely from the perspective of slavery is, I don't think, helpful."
In the same vein of inclusion, the candidates were asked to speak on what policies or procedures they'd like to see implemented to create a more supportive environment for transgender students. Hettler said creating a space for those individuals would help them feel less different, while Stock said it would have the opposite affect.
Hettler: "I certainly support everyone in the district, regardless of their gender, their sex, their orientation. I know that there have been some questions about rules regarding bathrooms and locker rooms, and in situations like that, well, I don't think it's generally the transgender [students] who would be causing the problems. I worry that there would be other students who would take advantage of the situation. I know, just talking to--and I don't want to be biased against men here--but talking to men, they've said, 'Well, if boys were allowed, or biological boys were allowed in the girls room, they might take advantage of that fact, and that is a concern to me. So I would propose having a different option for transgender children. One option that I've heard recommended in a lot of districts is allowing the kids to use the nurse's bathroom so they have a separate bathroom where they wouldn't be feeling awkward and uncomfortable and different from the other people who were there."
Stock: "You're going to notice that I use my pronouns. Now, why do I do that? It is because I have learned something from my transgendered students and that, in order to normalize what your pronoun is, it actually starts with me. It starts with me. And I can't tell you how many discussions I've had with students this year, that when they see that, they feel safe to talk to me. And let me tell you something about transgender students: they are 30-to-40% more likely to attempt suicide. Not just think about it. Attempt it. And that is heartbreaking to me. And as an educator, I feel that we have to do everything we can to help them not only just feel safe, but actually feel joy, and to feel joy in who they are. We can't just come up with safe plans for them, we need to help them see their place in our schools, in our society. Because those transgender children who are asking to use the bathroom that they identify with, that is a girl, that is a boy. I can tell you firsthand, that at my school, we do not have a good option for our students here. And I have heard from them, that their only option is to use the nurse's bathroom. Imagine how that might feel, and how you might feel having to use the nurse's bathroom, and to announce to everybody why that is; you're not there because you're sick. So that is 'othering' them. That is making them feel like they don't belong, and they don't have a place in our schools...Honestly, I've learned a lot. I've learned a lot, so much from our students, and from my colleagues."
Referendums and funding
Both candidates thought a virtual option for attending school board meetings should be continued, as the pandemic has actually helped create an avenue for participation that had not previously been available. When it came to reopening policies as the pandemic improved, Hettler said schools should fully reopen as soon as possible to help mental health issues facing children disconnected from their peers and classrooms, but have two sets of teachers some focused on virtual learners, others on in-person instruction, while Stock said safety should be the only thing considered when the school board made decision, and if schools are going to reopen, perhaps they could implement a vaccination program.
Every program, be it curriculum or the number of teachers allocated to a classroom, would require funding, and both have approaches on how money should be secured for education. While Stock believed schools shouldn't be put in a position to ask, Hettler said schools should be forced to take what they've been allotted.
Stock: "If you look at what's called the Education Commission of the States, and you do a comparison of all 50 states and how all 50 states are funded, you're going to actually notice something very different about how Delaware is funded. And it's quite antiquated in comparison to what other states are doing. And I really believe, as both a parent and as an educator, that schools really shouldn't have to beg the public for money to serve students for our operational costs. I do also feel that if the public still feels like that they need to be involved in part of that decision, that perhaps we can go to the public for that capital referendum. But honestly, as somebody who comes from Nebraska, I can tell you that where we are, and where we are not putting our money in Delaware schools, in comparison to Nebraska schools, I can tell you that there is a difference when you go to the schools, both physically, as well as the services that are being able to be provided."
Hettler: "I've been doing some research on how it works in Delaware...And I've found out that referendums--and it was not this way in Pennsylvania--are used to supplement the school district's annual budget. In Pennsylvania, we just had a budget and there was no changing it. So I would like, first of all, for schools to strive to stick within the annual budget that they have set for the year, so that referendums are less necessary. If we make the comparison to a household where a parent doesn't get an annual pay raise, the family doesn't then go to the bank and ask for a loan to make up the difference. But they work to figure out how to reduce their spending until the next year when the pay hopefully increases. I believe this is what a school district should do as well. Our district needs to figure out how to avoid increases in spending and make the best use of money provided in the current budget, except in extreme cases involving safety. Like, for instance, in the last referendum, there was an issue with Carrcroft's foyer not having a guarded entrance. You walked into the building, there was no way to stop someone. So in a situation like that, I think it's essential to do something for the safety, or if there's a sudden need for repairs or something like that, but otherwise, I would encourage our district to try to work within the budget that we have set ahead of time."
There's also additional money available for schools following a lawsuit by the ACLU with challenged the Delaware needed more equitable distribution to its most underperforming institutions. Both has ideas on how the money should be spent.
Hettler: "One of the things that surprised me was that the money...follows the teachers rather than the students, which is something I had never heard of. Again, I did not grow up here. So that seemed a little strange. And the other issue of the fact that the property assessments have not been done, I think since I was like, maybe before I was born, I remember the date was something in the 60s or something, that obviously doesn't make a lot of sense. Having a reassessment done to make that more fair. I know that the government has been sort of adjusting it to try to make it fair, but to really do a reassessment makes sense to me. So, I think that it certainly has to be looked at, we definitely need to evaluate whether the low-income schools and low-income areas are being properly accounted for or not. And so I think that that is a concern."
Stock: "The funding system of how we fund for the ratio of our staff is actually pretty antiquated. And if you look at our neighboring states, it's not what they do. And unfortunately, because we don't adopt what other states do, which is weighted depending on the student's need, we actually have a lot of students who don't have the services that they are legally entitled to. As an ESL teacher, I do see the effects of what it looks like when we do not have the funds or the staff to provide the services, the legal services--for example, of our EL students, or of our students have lower socio-economic means. And it's one of the things that the lawsuit brought about was going to come anyway, it was something that was already happening. And it was just a wake up call to us in Delaware that we had to get with the system. And we had to fund, we had to provide the services for these students that they're legally entitled to. Without that, we're not really doing our job."
The entire debate is embedded above. School board elections are set to take place May 11th. You can find out more information about specifics for where you should vote at Vote411.org.