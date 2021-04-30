Candidates for the Christina School District's two contested school board seats participated in a town hall hosted by the Delaware PTA discussing topics including implicit bias, board harmony, and improving struggling schools' performances.
The forum was held ahead of May 11, when school boards throughout Delaware hold their elections.
One seat is being contested between incumbent Warren Howell, a retired United State Marine and Parent and Community Engagement Coordinator at Delcastle High School and challenger Naveed Baqir, a former elementary teacher working as a systems architect and software engineer.
A second seat is a three-way battle between incumbent Susan Mitchell, a retired English teacher, challenger Delilah Starcks, member of the COmputer Science Teachers Association, and challenger Donald Patton, former principal at Kirk and Bayard and current ASPIRA Vice-Chair.
Board member Monica Moriak is running unopposed for her seat, so while she participated in Thursday's discussion, her answers have been omitted from this article to focus on the contested races.
Questions were asked by the Delaware PTA, who hosted the forum, you can also watch the entire town hall in the video below.
"Do you believe implicit bias exists in the Christina School District, and if so, what do you plan to do as a school board member to make sure implicit bias isn't affecting student outcomes?"
WARREN HOWELL: "Yes, implicit bias, or unconscious bias, is in the district. It's in this meeting. Implicit bias is impacting most of us on how we'll vote in this election. Unconscious bias is developed through our early socialization. We develop it through our media, our experiences, family, friends, and enemies. To ask how a school board member, administrator, teacher, school bus driver, or any member of the district can impact implicit bias as it comes to student outcomes, we must first define implicit bias to all members of the district. Our professional development must include the difficult conversations of what is expected in the classrooms. Incorporate the implicit association test, or some other assessment that would allow individuals to recognize their biases and immediately counteract an unconscious bias when it is recognized. Most importantly, we must listen to our students when they perceive a biased action or word has affected them."
NAVEED BAQIR: "I agree with Warren. There is implicit bias at every aspect of the district. We all know, and it's proven by data, that Black and Brown students are disproportionally represented in disciplining. Bullying, grading, opportunities for advancement, choice of AP classes, these are some of the examples of where implicit bias runs rampant. Not just the students face this issue, teachers have hiring practices, training practices. Imagine 39% of the student population is African American, 22% White, that's a 61% student population, then there's another 39% percent of the student population of Asians, Hispanics, and other smaller minorities who have never had the opportunity to serve on the Christina School Board."
DELILAH STARCKS: "I agree with all who went prior to me. It becomes a struggle, but think what we're dealing with. It's a struggle with lies and how we interpret it. How are we going to overcome it? How are we going to prevent it? I definitely think we need a professional development with our teachers and staff and have those crucial conversations with individuals so we can bring this up and figure out what we can do. As an education, I know first hand that it is very difficult to try to label that and find programs, but the stage that we are in currently, now we have an administration that wants to listen to these ideas that before may never have come to the forefront. But now this is the time we can all come to the table and talk about this and try to come up with reasonable solutions."
DONALD PATTON: "We all have implicit bias, every last one of us. We have to recognize it, and then be very, very sure to make sure we're not bringing it into our classrooms and our buildings. What do we do about it? Several years ago, I started a culturally relevant teaching program in the Christina School District. I started it there because I was doing it across the country with many schools and districts. A section of that deals with implicit bias. It's clear that we do need professional development. We need it district wide, and we have the materials we purchased -- probably about $4-6,000 worth of books -- that are in the district office now. We need to reestablish the culturally relevant teaching program in the district, and we would address the implicit bias, the racism, and the other things that exist in our society, and especially our district, today."
SUSAN MITCHELL: "I'm going to agree with everything that's already been said. I would like to add that as we talk about professional development, and typically people think about a professional development day, I think in order to achieve cultural competence -- a term that I believe the [National Education Association] uses, but came out of the health care profession -- being aware of cultural difference, developing an appreciation for cross-cultural skills, if we could have some kind of ongoing study groups with all staffs in the district, be it bus drivers, teachers, principals, deans, it would make a really big difference that our comfort level that our families feel with the district. It's not totally going away, but we can make it much better. The first thing is what is needed is going on right here, when we all say we recognize it exists, and we all need to do something about it."
The Delaware Department of Education district-level data has shown that Black, Brown, and special-education students are disproportionally represented in discipline referrals, suspensions, and arrests. What other steps, beyond existing policies, should the district take to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all students?
BAQIR: "Some of the important things we can do is start with cultural understanding and the understanding of mental health issues. One in five people in our state have mental health issues, and half of them never seek attention. When children have these mental health issues, they manifest themselves in discipline issues. Not having appropriate resources, just the other day I was talking to a parent who had to move out of state to get help for her child. This is unacceptable, we need to be a safe students for all students, and we need to make sure we have the resources in place.
HOWELL: "Implicit bias is a major contributor to the lack of equity and equality in respect to disproportionate discipline. The training that I discussed earlier would be a big step toward identifying implicit bias. The hard conversations must start with the district superintendents and administrators. School discipline is under the cognizance of district and school administrators. Immediate school disciple begins with the teachers. I have had numerous conversations with teachers of color that explain how fellow teachers who are not culturally conscious have come to them for assistance with classroom management, only to find there is no discipline problem. Administrations who assign students of color to classrooms where the teacher will be more culturally relatable. This is a systemic problem that must be identified and corrected from the top down. Each level must hold their direct report to equitable, unbiased performance."
PATTON: "I had the pleasure of working with the Office of Civil Rights, I was the supervisor for the district. We came up with two programs, one was restorative practice, the other was culturally relevant teaching. Culturally relevant teaching is a two-day training, and it is for everyone. Dr. Shelton had me do it for his district [Capital], and he included all of his senior staff and building staff. We know what we have to do, we just have to set aside the appropriate time to do the initial training. After we do the initial training, we can have book clubs, group meetings, and discussion. If we sit with each other, same race, it's a lot different than if we sit with other races. Those conversations help us with the implicit bias."
MITCHELL: "I've heard people talk about mental health and acting out. Here's the issue: The child who acts out who is Black, gets treated differently than the child who exhibits the exact same behavior who is White. That's the problem, and that's what has to be addressed. Whether it is ongoing training for staff, teachers, personnel, but also providing support for mental health and emotional health and well-being for students, and maybe even some of our staff."
STARCKS: "We do need a support system for our students who are struggling, academic or behavioral. It does start with classroom management for educators like myself so we know what is going on. I also think that we need training for our school culture team and have them come up with policies and procedures that are effective. Where I'm coming from, we have a PDIS format that is not necessarily effective for those students who have the behavioral problems because they may be having problems academically, socially, or whatever else may be going on. The bottom line is we need more training for everyone who touches our students."
What is your position on the reopening of schools, and what is the appropriate role for the school board in this process?
HOWELL: Since March 2020, each decision that our school board has made has measured the safety of students, teachers, and staff. As we move forward, how we handle lost learning will be a large consideration of all decisions that are made. As we continue to adjust, vaccinate, and mitigate risk for the COVID-19 pandemic, we must move to a traditional school day and week, with full incorporation of the Christina Virtual Academy. Provide credit recovery options for the summer and the first semester of the following year, ensure that we continue to offer a challenging curriculum for those students who performed at an average, or above average, academic level this school year. That's important, because we should not neglect our students who showed up each day, performed all of their assignments, because lost learning was not 100% of our students. Place a priority on the mental health of our students... [cut off for time]."
BAQIR: "Lots of good things that Warren just said, but the problem is these are not based in reality, they are not based in stakeholder consultation. All of these decisions that have been made related to the reopening of school, there was rarely a time where stakeholders, educators, or parents were asked. It seems like decisions were made in a vacuum. That's where my focus comes in. We have to make sure schools are safe, that nobody will be in harm's way, staff are safe, teachers are safe, children are safe, and when children go back home, those homes are safe. It's important that we make sure that schools don't become spaces for spreading the disease before we reopen the schools."
MITCHELL: "We have one paramount role: To ensure the safety of our employees and our students. In terms of our role in opening the schools and keeping everyone safe, we have to make sure we give the administration everything that they need to ensure that anyone who walks into a school building is safe. I will do everything that I can to make sure the administration is keeping and setting policies to keep everyone safe."
STARCKS: "It's a work in progress right now. We're talking about summer school programs, keeping the virtual academy, possibly going from a 4-day to a 1-day at home. Not only about reopening school safely, we have to talk about our bus safety as well. I think that once we have the students come back, I don't know which school in Christina has the Social and Emotional Learning program, that should be part of something to bring the kids back together for creativity, decision-making, self-awareness. With them being isolated for this long away from classmates and teachers for so long, getting them to socialize again is very important. We need to continue to have that conversation to get the community involved."
PATTON: "We now have some experience with the hybrid vs. virtual model. We're talking a lot about things that as a board we can discuss and try to support through implementation. One of those things is we come back and do a 4-day, with Wednesday, as it's being done now, as a synchronous day. I've always had this idea that I've wanted to have a professional development day. That Wednesday, when the children are already home, we can do a half-day, and then use the other half of the day for ongoing professional development. We can split that between the school's and district's initiatives in the four weeks in the normal month."
Given the history of the Christina School District Board's behavior, whether executive or public sessions, what ideas would you have to address conflict resolution and collaboration between board members and executive secretary."
HOWELL: "I would say that the resolution is in effect. We have board members who left for various reasons, and currently we have a board that is operating well. We are collegiate in our dealings, we do not voice our arguments in the public, but we have discussions in the background where we have questions from time-to-time. I don't see that as a current problem of our current board. Previously, yes. But the solution was having a team that works, and works well together. Currently, I am part of the team that works well together, and I would like to stay part of that team and keep that chemistry.
BAQIR: "I am horrified by this response. What Howell has just eluded to is the country club thinking. The country club is fine, no new members are needed, no new ideas are needed, and we are just working fine, we get along well, and that is it. I think it has deprived the school board of a diversity of ideas. The people need to work together, there is no doubt about it, and the previous situation you eluded to was not conducive, but the situation that we are in right now? That deprives the school district of the diversity of ideas. I am horrified at this prospect that somehow this board is somehow the best board, and there is no improvement that is needed."
PATTON: "I was there, and it really wasn't the best situation to listen to some of the conversations in the public's eye. If we're going to have a disagreement, we can certainly have that in our discussions, but in public we are to present a respectful face to everyone. I think the board has to become more transparent and accountable. They have to listen to the voices of the citizens. When that happens, that reduces some of the conflicts that we see. Here's a point that the board needs to consider. We need to have opportunities, to students, staff, and parents to talk to us outside of this three-minute, one-way dialogue that takes place at our board meetings. That's not good at all. I would push for a different way of having conversations with citizens who are bringing issues to the board that are not one-way."
MITCHELL: "I will agree with Don, and if I am elected to the board, because I was appointed, one of the things I would like to work on is developing creative ways to go into communities and talk about their concerns, not our concerns, and bring those back and incorporate those into deliberations when we have to make policy decisions."
STARCKS: "I do believe it's challenging being on the board, and if we can start with having a positive open line of communication with everyone exchanging their ideas. We must focus back on the willingness and engagement in our community which is lacking. I agree with Donald, three minutes isn't conducive for us. I wasn't there when they had the issue, but if I was there, I think I would have given them the pamphlet that we all got from the Delaware State Board Association that says School Board Member Code of Ethics. I think sometimes we forgot what we signed up for when we got that pamphlet. We just need sometimes to step back and come back and be so engaged at getting m point across and listen to everyone."
In the Christina School District, there are some less than average performing schools. As a school board member, what would you proposed to improve those outcomes?
MITCHELL: "We really need to look at the data. For example, I was looking at the second marking period grade, and yeah, I have a concern, especially when it comes to math. Do we need to look at the program? Do we need to look at the way instruction is delivered? Do we need to work in smaller groups? Do we need to provide other kinds of support to our students to ensure they are successful? I'm not going to make a blanketed statement on how to improve student outcomes without looking at specific data."
STARCKS: "We do need to look at the latest statistics in regards to our students. What I read was staggering. I'm just going off of Bancroft, I'm not really sure what has been done, or what programs are in effect, but is has not been helpful. As a board member, I would want more information on the programs that we are doing. Are we aligning with different schools to see how they are combatting ELA [English/Language Arts] and math? Why do we have certain schools that have been for decades not preforming. And I mean performing to 4% for math and 12% for ELA, that's unacceptable."
PATTON: "I'm probably the only person who will speak on this who has actually done it. When we went to Kirk, the performance was low, but then there was four consecutive of double-digit growth in every sub-group. Check the data out at Bayard, we went there in 2008, and left in 2014, much better data than since we left. We have to look at the leaders. The responsibility of the board signing every year off on administrative contracts without asking critical questions. How long as this person been at the school, and how long has the data looked like this? We know what to do to help students who are struggling. There's no magic bullet, but there is hard work and programs that can address students who are not performing at the rate we would like them to do. You have to develop the relationship with the students, and when we do that, then we see students perform at the level we expect them to."
BAQIR: "There are less than desirable, but also awesome examples in Christina. If we could just learn from each other with either an administrator swap program or training program, schools that are doing well can guide administrations from schools that are not doing as well. That alone can be a huge difference maker. Plus, bringing in the latest instructive technologies, and making sure students have access to resources they need, and not teaching to the middle of the class. Offering dual enrollment programs because students who can take a challenge at the college or university level, freeing up resources for students who need a little more help than others."
HOWELL: "Congratulations to Newark High being the third best traditional high school in the state, but Donald, Susan, Delilah they all said great things as they were going through, the number one word I would say is 'equity.' Equity comes in here because we need to see how each children needs to learn, not how we equally teach each child. How we need to teach each child, what do they need to learn? Then we can work on the performance of the schools."