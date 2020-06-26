As the country collectively takes a step back and examines how policing is approached within each of our communities, districts are doing the same type of reflection with their school resource officers.
"I think like anything else, there's going to be some examples of school resource officer programs that weren't effective. First and foremost, I'd say I appreciate this conversation. I appreciate it's being discussed and I appreciate the dialogue because it should always be discussed," said Joseph Melvin, a Delaware-based school resource officer who instructs officers on a national scale. "There's some data, some statistics out there, that is concerning, that we can't dismiss. There's some disproportion when it comes to student suspensions based on race. That stuff exists. We understand that. Sometimes those can be a driving force in the concern of putting a police officer in the school."
On The Rick Jensen Show, Melvin said many people look back at the rise and expansion of SROs as something rooted in the late 1990s with Columbine and the growing increase in incidents of school shootings, but noted the first program to actually be put into practice was in Michigan in the '50s--though the number of school shootings certainly led to the expansion of the system.
"They wanted to work on building a relationship between the police department and the people, and they leveraged the school," he said. "Certainly, the 90s saw a dramatic increase, and yes, a lot of that stems from some of the school shootings that we had. The 90s and 2000s [saw] a very significant increase. It's continued since then. But mainly, what we found was...the schools are microcosms of our communities."
But he said the commonality of schools lends to the loss of a sense of scale. Because schools are so present in daily life, it can be easy to forget how many people there are in any given institution--all lives that deserve protection.
"If we were to have a special event anywhere in the state, and there was going to be hundreds, sometimes thousands of people at it, there'd be a significant security presence there, right," he said. "Well, essentially, these schools are 1,000 people, on an average, in each building. So, with that many people, there's certainly an onus to keep them safe."
SROs also play an important role based off the ideas which inspired the positions n the first place--building those connections with the community. He said an officers job isn't restricted to just making arrests, but operating as a guide for influencing youth.
"It's a very comprehensive role," he said. "Physically being there as a deterrent to crime, to investigate crimes [is] one thing. But, more importantly--and I can speak to this, and this is the majority, not the minority, especially here in Delaware--these police officers assigned to these schools harbor relationships and build trust amongst everybody in that building. And that flows out in the community."
Building those relationships with students also means the officers are more familiar with their charges, and can make more informed decisions when it comes to the criminal justice system.
"We're not in charge of discipline, right? Police officers don't suspend students, so that falls back on our educational institutions," Melvin said. "But where we can effect change is when it comes to the criminal aspect of it. When we're in [schools] and it could be an expellable offense, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's a mandated arrest, and having carefully selected and properly trained police officers deployed in the schools that know their students and know their community and know the traumas that these students experience, we can make some really effective decisions when it comes to preventing students from entering the criminal justice system, and diverting them. So that becomes a very valuable tool."
He said there's also data that supports the idea that, even for students, having SROs around is a net benefit.
"Two things have occurred since the 90s and 2000s [with] the rise of school resource officers deployed to schools," Melvin said. "Juvenile arrests have gone down consistently, and graduation rates have gone up consistently...When somebody feels safe where they're at, they're certainly going to learn better. If you feel safe in an environment, I think that's going to help. And again, I think the key [thing] I hopefully want to see come out of this is: let's continue to increase our standards for school resource officers. That's what this conversation hopefully can lead to, instead of the just broad sweep of removing these officers that are an integral part of our schools. Let's work together, collectively, on increasing standards, making sure you're getting those carefully selected, properly trained officers."