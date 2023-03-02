Law enforcement officials are investigating several unsubstantiated threats against schools in Delaware Thursday morning, March 2, 2023.
Delaware State Police said they were working with the Delaware Department of Education to ensure the safety of students through lockdowns and other safety protocols, including added patrols on school grounds.
Newark Police acknowledged an increase police presence at schools under their jurisdiction, and Wilmington Police were present at a number of schools in the city.
Schools in Dover were reportedly affected as well.
Multiple school districts in Colorado received similar threats on Wednesday in what was described as a swatting incident.