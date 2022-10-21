New Castle County is partnering with Delaware School Based Health Alliance and several school districts to expand the number of wellness centers in elementary schools.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer was with the superintendents of Christina, Colonial, and Red Clay school districts at Brookside Elementary School in Newark on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, to make the announcement.
Meyer said his experience as a teacher showed him the importance of school based wellness centers.
"Teachers are taught to go in a classroom and teach," said Meyer. "A lot of these wrap around things, a lot of the mental health things, we can try to teach them [teachers] to be all things to all people, but it's amazing when we can put specialists in our schools."
The schools selected serve children in families living in poverty who have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, and Christina Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton said it's a big deal.
"This is something that starts to level the playing field when we have communities that are in need, and the pandemic brought out a lot of those needs," said Shelton. "The recognition of that by the County Executive, as well as County Council, that this is a community issue and needs to be solved at the community level has just been fantastic."
Dr. Dorrell Green, Superintendent for Red Clay School District, said they already have a few wellness centers in place and the access to healthcare is key.
"Whether that's giving a prescription pill, whether that's having the pediatrician or the nurse practitioner being able to add a higher level of service, or a continuum of service, that our school nurses unfortunately aren't able to provide, but our families and our community can ultimately benefit from," said Green.
"We truly have to address Maslow [hierarchy of needs] before Bloom's [educational learning objectives]," said Green. "Making sure that those basic needs are ultimately met before we have those lofty expectations that students can achieve academically."
Green said the importance of the wellness centers crosses district lines.
"As we know in Delaware, particularly in New Castle County, we all serve the same communities, albeit we are separate school districts, so it behooves us to work a little more collaboratively in a collective impact framework, to be able to address those communal needs and not necessarily just look at it from a school need," said Green.
The four schools which are receiving funds for wellness centers are Louis L. Redding Middle School (also serving Silver Lake Elementary), Brookside, McCullough, and Richardson Park elementary schools.