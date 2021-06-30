DNREC warned Delawareans Wednesday of a mysterious affliction killing large numbers of birds across six mid-Atlantic states, including Delaware.
According to officials, the public is being advised to temporarily remove feeders and bird baths to discourage avian congregation while scientists investigate the unknown disorder with symptoms described as swollen eyes with crusty discharge and neurological issues like erratic fling and stumbling.
More than 50 dead birds with such issues have been reported in Delaware, DNREC officials said. Juvenile birds appear to be more affected than adults, and the bird species most impacted appear to be "European starlings, blue jays and common grackles."
Delaware officials are collaborating their investigation with the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in New Bolton Center, Pennsylvania. So far, no definitive cause has been identified.
Officials said, to aid in discouraging gathering locations which may be contributed to spread, the public is being asked to:
- Cease feeding birds at feeders and providing water in bird baths
- Before reactivating bird feeders and baths when it is deemed safe by animal health experts to do so, clean them with a 10% bleach solution
- Avoid handling wild birds, wearing disposable gloves if it is necessary to handle a bird
- Keep domestic pets away from sick and dead wild birds
Anyone who spots a live, wild bird exhibiting the symptoms described is urged to contact the Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research at 302.737.9543. Those who find a dead bird suspected of displaying any of the above symptoms should contact DNREC at 302.735.3600.