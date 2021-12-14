After weather delays this year and last year's cancellation due to COVID, Caroling on the Circle returned to Georgetown Monday night.
More than 250 carolers gathered on the circle not just to sing, but help the less fortunate too. Nearly 18,750 canned goods and other non-perishable items were collected for local pantries. The campaign continues through the end of December. The public can continue to drop off canned goods and non-perishable food items between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Administrative Offices building on The Circle in Georgetown. Items collected will be donated to approximately 20 area pantries, shelters and church organizations for distribution within Sussex County.
“To say the past couple of years have been a challenge would be an understatement, but Sussex Countians have proven yet again, even in the face of adversity, that nothing will hold them back from lending a hand to those in need,” County Administrator Todd F. Lawson said. “It’s through their generosity that Caroling on The Circle can be the success that it is, and the hope it represents for so many of our fellow neighbors each and every year.”
This year's event was the 38th annual, resulting in nearly 775,000 donated food items since 1984.