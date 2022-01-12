Representatives from the city of Seaford said Wednesday they're hoping to avoid extended litigation after Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday she'd filed a lawsuit against Seaford over an ordinance requiring fetal remains from an abortion or miscarriage be buried at the patient's expense.

Jennings said the city had received two warnings it would face legal action after passing an ordinance on December 14, 2021, and scheduled to be implemented on January 22, 2022, which "would force anyone who has a surgical abortion at an 'abortion facility' or a miscarriage at a 'health care facility' to have the fetal tissue interred or cremated at their own expense."

“It brings me no joy to sue one of our own cities,” said Attorney General Jennings, “but three councilmen backed by dark, outside money have left me with no choice. The law is clear: Seaford’s ordinance is precluded by State law. This ordinance is part of a national wave of anti-abortion policies funded by extremists who would have our country dragged fifty years into the past. Left unchecked, it threatens serious, irreparable, and unconstitutional harm. And at the end of the day, it will amount to little more than an expensive publicity stunt.”

On Wednesday, Seaford City Solicitor Dan Griffith attempted to defend the ordinance--passed in the wake of Planned Parenthood of Delaware opening a new clinical facility earlier in December--stating the ordinance had never been about stopping abortions, but ensuring the "disposal of fetal remains in a dignified manner."

"[There] are at least 13 states that require fetal remains to be cremated or buried; and the US Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of these laws, saying that the government has a legitimate interest in the disposal of fetal remains," Griffith stated in a release.

The city uses the same language used by those states, Griffith said, but noted the city recognizes it cannot pass any ordinance contrary to state law. He claimed the state had been "invited" to participate in the construction and passage of such an ordinance, to no avail.

While claiming the city has done everything to avoid a legal battle playing out with the state, including temporarily staying the ordinance twice at lawmakers requests, the Department of Justice is moving forward, stating it wants a more permanent resolution to the issue.

Jennins said the ordinance is "thoroughly preempted" by state law covering both individuals and healthcare facilities, and that Delaware's Home Rule Act has "left no room for municipal policymaking" in the field. The suit brought by the DOJ seeks a declaration from the Court of Chancery that the ordinance is invalid, and a preliminary and permanent injunction" prohibiting Seaford from lifting its current stay on the ordinance or enforcing it.

Hopefully, the lawsuit would be dismissed outright, Griffith said, arguing the current stay should be enough protection.

"We anticipate that the lawsuit will be dismissed as moot--because the ordinance has been stayed--so that the General Assembly can address this issue," Griffith said in a release. "It is disappointing that the AG is using our overcrowded court system and taxpayer money to pit governments against each other."

Applauding Jennings for her proactive action against the city's "illegal fetal remains ordinance," Executive Director for the ACLU of Delaware Mike Brickner said the state cannot back down from any fight that threatens safe and effective healthcare for all.

"From the start, we’ve known that this ordinance was both illegal and unconstitutional. Delaware law makes it clear: abortion is a guaranteed right here, regardless of what’s happening on the national landscape," Brickner said. "We stand ready to take action if this ordinance is enforced, or if any other city in Delaware tries to pass a law that would restrict access to abortion. Reproductive services, including abortion, are vital forms of health care. And we won’t back down in making sure access to reproductive health care is available to all."

Read Attorney General Kathy Jennings full filing here: