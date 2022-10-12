A fire at an industrial park in Seaford has left portions of the city dealing with floating ash debris and air- or water-quality issues, as five firefighters required hospital treatment.
According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighters suffered burns or other injuries and were released after responding to the blaze on Harrington Street. City officials Wednesday morning reported that smoke and ash continued to develop from the smoldering structure. Fire officials said initial air quality and water runoff samples taken by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources showed encouraging results. There are no concerns about any hazardous chemicals.
Residents could prevent smoke or soot from entering their homes by turning off HVAC units and closing windows. Anyone with existing breathing difficulties is advised to take these precautionary measures.
Water may also be dirty due to the firefighting efforts. Residents may wish to turn off internal faucets and refrain from doing laundry.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating for the cause and origin of the fire, which destroyed two warehouse - storage structures on the property and damaged other structures. Damage is estimated at $1,000,000.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Sussex Division at 302-856-5600.