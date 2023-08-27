A Seaford man is charged with threatening to kill another man in the parking lot of a local business.
25-year-old Keymar James approached another man who was about to start cutting the grass outside Shore Tint and More around 9 a.m. Friday, Delaware State Police said.
James asked the other man for money, and when the other man refused, James allegedly pulled a pocketknife and threatened to kill the other man.
The other man walked away, and James continued to threaten him.
Troopers later spotted James walking along Sussex Highway, took him into custody and charged him with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening.
He's now out on bail.