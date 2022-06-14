Delaware State Police said a grand jury indicted 53-year old Arthur Perdue of Seaford in connection with a fatal crash in Seaford on January 6, 2022, that killed two children.
Perdue was arrested by troopers on Monday, June 13, 2022, while at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles building in Delaware City.
He was charged with two counts of manslaughter and 3rd offense Driving Under the Influence, and is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution on $65,203 cash bond.
Perdue was allegedly drunk while behind the wheel of a car that crossed a double yellow line on Atlanta Road and slammed into another vehicle head-on.
14-year old Hope Glasgow, and her 6-year old brother Nathan, were killed.
Their mother, who was driving, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.