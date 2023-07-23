An early-morning single-vehicle crash in Sussex County Sunday left a Seaford man dead.
The man was apparently driving too fast as he traveled eastbound on Shell Bridge Road west of South Shell Bridge Road in Bethel around 2:15 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
He lost control of his car after rounding an S-curve, and the car went airborne after hitting a raised embankment.
When the car hit the ground again, it rolled several times and came to a stop against a guardrail at the Shell Bridge Road/South Shell Bridge Road intersection.
The 27-year-old victim was thrown from the car while it rolled--he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, and police are withholding his name pending notification of his family.
Shell Bridge Road was closed at the scene for about 3 hours after the crash, which police say remains under investigation.