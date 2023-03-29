Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Seaford.
According to Seaford Police, an investigation determined that a 36-year-old man was sitting outside a local apartment at Woodland Mills Apartments early Wednesday at about 12:22 a.m. when one or more people approached him and fired several rounds. Deshawn Blackwell of Seaford later died in a hospital.
Police are still looking for suspects in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-629-6648 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.