A Georgetown man is behind bars on several drug counts after a traffic stop in Seaford.
A trooper tried to pull over Aaron Matthews for an expired license plate on Concord Road near River Vista Drive Saturday afternoon, but Matthews wouldn't stop, Delaware State Police said.
He eventually stopped on Middleford Road east of Sussex Highway, where Matthews was taken into custody.
His passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was turned over to a family member.
A search of Matthews' car revealed crack cocaine on the driver's side flloorboard and on the back seat--in all, about 28 and a half grams of crack were recovered.
Matthews was booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, child endangerment, resisting arrest and traffic violations.