Delaware State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a 51-year-old Seaford woman died Thursday evening.
Police released few details in connection with the shooting that occurred on March 25, 2021.
They said troopers responded to Danny Drive in Seaford around 7:15 p.m. and an incident occurred in which a trooper fired their weapon.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police said the trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.
--
This story will be updated when more details become available.