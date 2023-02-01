Seaford baseball legend Delino Deshields will once again be a Minor League manager this summer.
The three-sport standout and Delaware State News 80's Delaware Athlete of the Decade, was named the manager of the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, one step above the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their organization.
DeShields spent 14 years with the Cincinnati Reds, including the last four years as their first base, infield, and baserunning coach.
Prior to that, DeShields spent eight years as a manger, including stops at Rookie-level Billings (2010), A Dayton (2011-12), AA Pensacola (2013-14), and AAA Louisville (2015-17).
He worked as the Reds' roving bunting and baserunning instructor before returning to the Majors.
DeShields spent 13 years in the Majors, racking up 1,548 career hits, 561 RBIs, and 463 stolen bases with a .268 batting average.
The 1987 first round pick of the Montreal Expos was offered a full basketball scholarship to Villanova before picking baseball.
At Seaford he played three sports, while also being part of a Senior League World Series championship team.
Delino's son, Delino, Jr., just finished his 7th season in the Majors, including this past year in Cincinnati.
Deshields will fill the shoes of another former Delaware high school standout, as McKean alum Tripp Keister was let go by the Washington Nationals organization after two years.
Keister will work as a Bench Coach for the AA Frisco RoughRiders this year.