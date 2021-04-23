A baby seal has been rescued from the Gordon's Pond area near Rehoboth Beach.
The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitative Institute (MERR) said the young male seal pup was suffering from bite wounds that were mostly like inflicted by other seals.
"Adult male seals can be very aggressive to the pups, and it is common to find these young seals with single to multiple bite wound," MERR said in a Facebook post. The seal was otherwise alert and feisty during the rescue and transport."
The seal pup will be treated at a long-term rehabilitation facility in the Greater Atlantic Region before he's released back into the wildlife.
MERR is also reminding beachgoers that seals can often be found resting on the beach, and you should keep a distance of at least 150 ft. from them, especially if walking your dog.