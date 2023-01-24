It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach.
Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
"Seals are different from other marine mammals in that they do need to get out of the water to be able to sleep," Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman said.
However, these seals are in no mood to play, and could become aggressive or agitated if you get too close. According to Thurman, anyone who sees a seal on a beach, the rocks or docks should keep a distance of 150 feet, and keep their dogs on a leash.
Any seal sightings should be reported to MERR's 24-hour hotline at 302-228-5029. Marine mammal specialists will visit the scene, conduct an evaluation for any signs of illness or injury, and establish a watch through the day.
"We'll determine if they need intervention or if they just need to take a good nap," Thurman said. "We look at body weight, we look at their behaviors, just a whole range of different things that help us with this matrix to determine if they're most likely okay or if they need some help."
Boaters must maintain a distance of 300 feet from seals in the water.
Additionally, Thurman says members of its team have responded to the recent deaths of several whales at the Jersey Shore and at Assateague in Maryland. However, up to five lively humpback whales were also spotted over the weekend in the Lewes area.