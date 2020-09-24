136 West Main Street looks like many homes on the west side of Newark, but for many, it's about to be a place of hope and healing.
"Sean's House" is where Saint Mark's and University of Delaware basketball alum Sean Locke spent his college years, and set the stage for a professional career that was cut short, when he lost a battle to anxiety and depression and completed suicide in July 2018, just weeks before his 24th birthday.
Sean's father Chris helped start the SL24: Unlocke the Light Foundation, with the goal of turning his college house into a place those facing the same battles Sean struggles with can get help and peace.
"He was always a very welcoming person, everyone was welcome to this house when he lived here."
Mental health professionals will be available around the clock at the house, ready to help anyone in need, according to Chris.
"We just heard from a mom who lost her son a few months ago, and she said 'I wish this place was open, maybe my son could have gotten the help he needed."
Chris said it's better to get the help now, than experience the grief he's faced head-on for the last two years.
"When you lose a child to suicide, you're never at peace. You deal with it for the rest of your life, you live with it."
There are plenty of signs that Sean Locke once called 136 West Main Street home, including a message "136 will always be home," his father hopes those who need the help will see that message.
"Sean was all about helping people, and I'm sure he's looking down going 'I can't believe my old college house will now be a place to help other people dealing with the disease that he was dealing with, depression and anxiety, and that's what it is, a disease."
Sean's House will have University of Delaware doctorial psychology students living in the house for free, and young peer counselors will also be a constant at the house. There is a library with books, plenty of open space in the back yard, and helping hands waiting to help 14 to 24-year-olds find their light.
***If you or someone you know is struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is open 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.