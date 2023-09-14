Joshua Sheppard was a 7th grader at Holy Angels School when he embarked on a fundraising campaign for Sean's Room at Saint Mark's High School.
His efforts culminated eight months later with a check presentation for over $9,000 on Monday, September 11, 2023, to Chris Locke from Sean's House, and representatives from Saint Mark's.
The now 8th grader said he was inspired by the story of Sean Locke and wanted to spread the word about Sean while raising funds at the same time.
"There's bad things that can happen in the world sometimes, and there's good people and good things that can happen to help with them," said Sheppard, who held various money raising events including a Go Fund Me page and an auction.
"Every now and then we'd do a Blue Rocks game, and I'd go to a Concord Pet store and set a table up outside and I'd sell pet bags with pet treats and toys and stuff like that and all the money I earned from that would be donated to Sean's Room," said Sheppard.
Sean's House founder Chris Locke said Josh is inspiring.
"He speaks openly about how he wants to help those with mental illness. He's an 8th grader," said Locke.
Locke believes young people like Josh are the key in turning the corner. on mental health.
"He does represent that new generation that I do think they are going to be the ones that really transform how we deal with mental illness in our society," said Locke.