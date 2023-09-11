CAVALCANTE SEARCH, DAY 12
A dozen days after his escape from the Chester County Prison, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday they believe that convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante is still in Pennsylvania - and, most likely, still in Chester County.
Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens also said that a reward for information that leads to the capture of Cavalcante has been increased to $25,000. He urged area residents to be vigilant and to secure their homes and vehicles.
Cavalcante apparently managed to steal a dairy delivery vehicle over the weekend. It was later found abandoned in East Nantmeal township north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Bivens said heavy police presence may be noticed in that area, but "we don't have a defined search area at this point. We are considering and are certainly acting on and investigating any piece of information or tip that we receive."
Bivens also addressed the arrest of Cavalcante's sister for an "over-stay." She now faces deportation, but that is a separate process and not something Pennsylvaia State Police would interfere with, "because she serves no value to the investigation and she potentially could provide assistance and I'm not confidence she would not in the future if we let her out there."
Bivens said there is no evidence that Cavalcante's sister offered any assistance to him. He added that anyone who is suspected of helping Cavalcante stay hidden would be prosecuted.
THE LONG GAME?
One of the agencies taking a larger role going forward is the U.S. Marshals Service's Philadelphia District.
The Marshals Service has their own 15 Most Wanted fugitive list similar to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted, that helped spawn the FOX television show "America's Most Wanted."
According to their website, the U.S. Marshals have helped capture more than 84,000 fugitives.
Surviving Deputy Robert Clark said if Cavalcante switches from the more rural areas of Southern Chester County near Longwood Gardens towards the busier U.S. 30 corridor of Downingtown and Coatesville, or even towards Philadelphia, that can help his agency.
"I think the advantage has switched to law enforcement. Before, it was advantage Cavalancate while he was playing that tactical hide and seek in the woods. Now, I believe it's advantage law enforcement because he's in an urban setting. That's what our investigators do best -- The U.S. Marshals Service Investigators -- and we're force multiplied here by these other state and local agencies."
Clark added that the combined forces can help if Cavalcante isn't just hiding.
"We're going to do the same thing we do every day in the City of Philadelphia. We're going to go out and talk to people, and utilize the assets of the U.S. Marshals Service, certain investigative techniques that I don't want to reveal, but we're going to try to stay one step ahead."
One thing Clark was not willing to do was put a timeline on Cavalcante's capture.
"We expect to catch him as soon as possible, but we're not going to put all our ducks in a row and say we're going to have him by this Thursday. We're going to plan for a long investigation, because we don't want to get caught planning for an immediate arrest and then we're not prepared later down the line."
Over 200 officers have been utilized over the past two weeks attempting to bring an end to the pursuit.
INSIDE CAVALCANTE'S MIND
How has Danelo Cavalcante managed to stay at-large so far?
Former FBI criminal profiler Dr. Raymond Carr, director of the Wilmington University Criminal Justice Institute, appeared on The Rick Jensen Show.
"He's five feet. He weighs 120-125 pounds. He can hide or burrow in just about anywhere. You have that terrain, you have overgrowth of foliage. You have darkness, you have inclement weather. There are drainage ditches, and there are underground tunnels out there from what I'm told," Carr said.
"He had a very good plan to get out of prison and he practiced that plan, but I don't think he thought about what he's going to do once he gets out," Carr added. Also, he said like most fugitives Cavalcante apparently is going to locations with which he is familiar.
"When you take somebody and put them in an area where they're not familiar, that's when they get caught."