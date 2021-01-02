Family, friends, firefighters, and now law enforcement, in Delaware and Maryland, are on the lookout for 46-year old Jobie Gause.
Gause was last seen leaving his shift at Five Points Fire Company on Maryland Avenue in Richardson Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
He has not been seen or heard from since. Delaware State Police have now issued a Gold Alert for Gause who is from Glen Burnie, Maryland.
He's described as a black male, 5-feet, seven-inches tall, and weighs about 250 pounds.
He was last seen at the Five Points firehouse wearing his work clothes, a navy blue shirt over blue pants. His car is a gray Toyota Camry with Maryland registration.
Anyone with information on Gause's whereabouts is urged to contact Delaware State or Maryland State Police.