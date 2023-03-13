A 79-year old man is dead, and the search is on for the car that hit him.
Delaware State Police said the victim was hit just after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, on Augustine Cut Off near Edgewood Road.
Troopers say prior to hitting the pedestrian, the car ran off the road and hit a sign east of Rock Manor Avenue.
The striking vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver Honda.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 2.