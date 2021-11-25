Middletown Police said 33-year old Akeem Evans was known to walk from place to place.
Evans was walking in the area of Redding Middle School late on the night of November 21, 2020.
Police officers responded to the intersection of Cole Boulevard and New Street, north of Main Street, around 11:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
There they found Evans lying in the roadway near a stop sign.
He had been shot to death.
Detectives are actively investigating the crime, but they're hoping the one year anniversary of Evans death will result in the lead that breaks the case and finds his killer.
Middletown Police said tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers (1-800-847-3333), or they can contact Detective Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov.