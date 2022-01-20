For the second time this week, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire in New Castle County.
A person was found dead inside a townhome as the result of a fire Wednesday night in the Village of Tahoe development off of Salem Church Road.
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on January 19, 2022, on Council Circle.
Arriving Christiana firefighters reported flames coming from a middle-of-the-row dwelling when they arrived.
The victim was found on the first floor. The state medical examiner's office was called in to remove the body and determine the cause of death.
One person was killed on Monday morning in a fire near Middletown.