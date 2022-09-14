A 19-year-old man is dead following the second fatal shooting in Wilmington in 26 hours.
Wilmington Police said the man was shot at about 5:38 p.m. near the 900 block of North Spruce Street in the East Side neighborhood of Wilmington on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police provided no other information, anyone with tips are invited to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576-3962.
The shooting occurred just 26 hours after 30-year-old Lamar Washington was fatally shot on the 2300 block of North Pine Street in Northeast Wilmington on Tuesday.