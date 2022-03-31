Bryon Short, a former Delaware lawmaker, and the Chairman of the Board of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC), submitted his resignation to Governor John Carney's office during the week of March 21st, effective immediately.
This follows the forced resignation in February of Executive Director Jeff Randol whose last official day is March 31st.
Responding to a request for comment from WDEL, Short shared the email he wrote to the FDRPC Board, but said he would not comment further.
"When I assumed my role as Chair, I identified four areas that I believed, if focused on, could significantly enhance the Corporation’s ability to achieve its mission," wrote Short.
"I wanted to add to the Board persons with private sector expertise in the areas of land use law, commercial real estate, and finance. Board approved policies ranging from financial approvals to staff travel to Board conflict of interest were needed. Communication with Delaware City was in a poor state and needed much improvement. Very importantly, although the Corporation had utilized a third-party firm to perform financial reconciliations at the end of the fiscal year, audits had not been performed.
"I am very pleased to share with you that each of the areas just identified have now been addressed. It is my hope that these contributions will position the Corporation to complete this exciting economic development effort," he wrote.
Short's contributions to the FDRPC were recognized by House Majority Leader Representative Val Longhurst during the Board's last meeting, which was held on March 10th, more than ten days prior to Short's resignation.
"I want to thank Bryon Short for stepping up to the plate and being the chair," said Longhurst. "I know he's had his ups and downs and this has been a very difficult time for him to have to come in and do some of the things he has done."
Short's resignation came just days after Longhurst, and co-sponsor Senator Nicole Poore, introduced House Bill 355, legislation that would significantly change the composition of the Board.
During the March 10th FDRPC Board meeting, Longhurst outlined the legislation's purpose.
"A revamping of the Board make up, environmental safeguards, personnel safeguards, some transparency on new development," said Longhurst. "We need to have open public meetings so that Delaware City and people can come in and at least voice their concerns about a project."
Longhurst said she was disappointed with the direction Executive Director Jeff Randol went with Fort Dupont.
Delaware City resident Erica Lindsey, who has been a vocal critic of a planned RV park on the Grass Dale parcel of Fort Dupont is disappointed with House Bill 355, and calls it "a smokescreen" that would gut the board of any local representation, and stack it in favor of whatever the FDRPC wants to do.
"I think it's out there to appease the public because there's been such an outcry, but I think it's actually detrimental," said Lindsey. "We currently have four Delaware City residents serving on the board and they're appointed by the Mayor of Delaware City and approved by Delaware City Council. So with this change the number's going to be reduced to two."
According to the legislation those two directors would be appointed by the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate.
In addition to eliminating the four directors appointed by Delaware City, the bill also drops the Secretary of DHSS, and the three directors elected by the Board.
Filling in the Board vacancies would be the Director of the Prosperity Partnership, an economic development agency for the state, and the co-chairs of the Capital Improvement Committee.
Lindsey points out one of those co-chairs of the Capital Improvement Committee is Senator Poore, who Lindsey said has co-sponsored much of the Fort Dupont legislation.
"That seems like a huge conflict of interest," said Lindsey. "I think it's very clear that their priority is, and always has been, development.
And Lindsey said that includes the Grass Dale parcel which has been sold to Blue Water Development for a 400 space RV park.
At the March 10th Board meeting both Short and Longhurst addressed citizen concerns over the sale of the Grass Dale parcel and said there wasn't anything they could do about it now.
"There seems to be some misunderstanding that the corporation still owns that property, and we do not. That property is in private hands," said Short.
Longhurst said she and Senator Poore had received communication from about fifty people about Grass Dale.
"They seem to think that we can stop the RV park from going forward which is unfortunate we cannot stop it," said Longhurst during the board meeting.
Longhurst encouraged members of the public to follow the Blue Water Development project through the DNREC permitting process which she referred to as 'lengthy,' and 'in depth,' and advised the Board to share with the public that permitting process and keep them up to date on its progress.
Lindsey, and other critics of the Grass Dale sale, maintain there is a way to reverse the sale through a joint resolution of the Delaware General Assembly directing the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to reclaim the parcel under Title 7.
In the meantime, a second piece of Fort Dupont related legislation, Senate Bill 238, has already been approved by the Senate and has moved to the House.
The bill would allow Delaware City to impose a 3-percent tax on gross rental income for any lot operating a park for recreational vehicles, load or truck campers, camping trailers, travel trailers, trailers, or motorhomes, located within the boundaries of the city.
With March 31st being the last official day for Executive Director Jeff Randol, WDEL News has learned that attorneys for FDRPC granted former FDRPC employee Chris Robinson an extension of his eviction to April 1st.
Robinson was fired from his position as maintenance manager for publicly questioning removal of a building. He said he later learned it could have been covered by protections under the National Register of Historic Places.
WDEL requested information from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs about the structure referred to as Building 58 but has not received a reply.