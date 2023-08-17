Wilmington Police have arrested a second man wanted in connection with a shooting in June.
20-year old William Ackridge was caught on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, and charged with attempted murder.
He is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $1.1 million cash only bail.
Ackridge, and 21-year old Qasim Pointer, are accused of shooting a 21-year old man in the 1200 block of West 4th Street on June 27th.
The victim was critically injured.
A U.S. Marshals Task Force caught up with Pointer on August 4th. He's being held on cash only bail of $531,000.