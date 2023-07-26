A second suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Dover in May of 2021 has been arrested.
Delaware State Police said Tuesday that 19-year old Jesean Coverdale of Milford was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop in the Dover area.
Coverdale, and Kyree Robinson, are accused in the shooting death of 23-year old Javon Jones, who was a customer in a Governors Avenue barbershop.
Robinson was arrested in April of last year and is being held on $1-million bond. Coverdale's bail was set at $85,000. Coverdale is charged with murder and conspiracy.