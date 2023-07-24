Two New Jerseyans are now behind bars in connection with a June 2nd carjacking of an employee at the Walmart on Route 13 on the north side of Dover.
The first suspect crashed in the victim's stolen car on Summit Bridge Road that day. He was identified as Cinque Oliver of Atlantic City.
Francisco Lora of Camden County was later identified as the second suspect. State Police said Lora was extradited to Delaware from New Jersey Monday.
The victim said one of the suspects who approached her and demanded her car keys indicated that he was armed. She was not injuries, and no injuries were reported in the crash after the carjacking.