The National Weather Service has now confirmed there were two tornados that touched down near the Kent and Sussex County line on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Both were rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and neither produced any injuries or deaths, but several homes were damaged.
The first tornado touched down at 4:52 p.m. along Farmington Road, midway between Harrington and Farmington in Kent County, where surveyors noted several trees were snapped on a narrow path. The storm ripped the roof off a business and destroyed more trees as it worked east towards Route 13.
The storm crossed Route 13 and Gun and Rod Club Road with more tree damage before heading towards Hogtown Road, where a tree fell onto a house.
Officials also noted a divergent pattern in a cornfield, a signature of a tornado.
Another house suffered damage on Hunting Quarter Road, along with more tree and power line damage. The twister is believed to have lifted just before reaching Deep Grass Lane.
That tornado lasted 3.9 miles with a 50-yard wide path, and an estimated top speed of 90 m.p.h.
The severe thunderstorm continued east, where it then spawned a second tornado, just east of Milford that lasted 4.77 miles to Slaughter Beach.
Damage was first detected along Cedar Beach Road (Route 36) at the McColley Road crossroads. Damage to several houses and trees were noted as it worked east.
Crossing Shockley Road, it uplifted part of a roof, and deposited its insulation onto several nearby homes. A television antenna was also bent 180 degrees.
On Mills Road, a tree fell onto a shed roof, causing it to collapse, along with window damage to the nearby home.
In the area of Fannies way, surveyors saw a pole barn with lost roofing material, and two enclosed tractors having overturned.
It continued through marshy area to the intersection of Bay Road and Slaughter Beach Road, where yet another pole barn had an enclosed tractor flipped.
A nearby DEOS site recorded a 62 m.p.h. wind just just before the tornado lifted as it approached the Delaware Bay.
The top speed of the second tornado was estimated at 90 m.p.h. with a path of 100 yards.
According to information from the archived Tornado History project, the closest EF-1 tornado to strike the Harrington area was a 1994 twister that lasted 1.5 miles.
Three tornados touched down in Delaware during Tropical Storm Isaias last August 4, before then, the last day with at least two tornados in Delaware was July 27, 1994, which included that Harrington tornado.