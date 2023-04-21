An employee at GardaWorld, a security and cash management company located on East Lea Boulevard, is under arrest on charges he stole money from cash bags.
40-year old Alfred Virellas was arrested on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and charged with theft over $1,500.
He was subsequently released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
According to Delaware State Police, Virellas allegedly took cash out of money bags while at work.
The company reported to troopers that Virellas took over $11,000 during the month of March.
Police said the money has not been recovered.