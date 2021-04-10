The President of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company's Ladies' Auxiliary was killed while she was helping Delaware State Police with traffic control after a car accident Friday afternoon.
The accident scene at Polly Branch Road near Lighthouse Road was clearing around 1 p.m. when a 79-year-old man driving a Selbyville Fire Police pickup truck started backing the vehicle up.
56-year-old Laura Madara was standing behind the truck and was hit.
Madara was taken to Peninsula Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Polly Branch Road was closed at the accident scene for about 2 hours.