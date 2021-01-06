Senator Tom Carper (D-Delaware) called for President Donald Trump to resign following a rally that transitioned into an invasion of the Capitol during the count of electoral votes on Wednesday.
Delaware's senior senior put the blame on the violence in Washington on Trump, "this president, and those who have continued to push the conspiracy theories to which he clings, are complicit in creating an environment that has led to the violence and destruction we saw here today."
Carper went so far as to call for Trump's removal, but did not specifically use the word "impeach".
"I have said repeatedly today that Donald Trump should resign immediately. If he refuses, then we must find ways to safeguard our democracy for the next 14 days and remove him from office. It’s not enough to simply ‘turn the temperature down."
Some Cabinet members are holding preliminary discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment to force President Trump’s removal from office, a GOP source said.
The discussions are ongoing but it’s unclear if there will be enough Cabinet members to result in Trump’s removal.
The conversations have reached the Hill where some senators have been made aware of the discussions, the source said.
To forcibly wrest power from Trump, Vice President Mike Pence would have to be on board, according to the text of the amendment. Read the full language here. Pence would also need either a majority of Trump's Cabinet officials to agree the President is unfit for office and temporarily seize power from him.
Trump could dispute their move with a letter to Congress. Pence and the Cabinet would then have four days to dispute him, Congress would then vote -- it requires a two-thirds supermajority, usually 67 senators and 290 House members to permanently remove him.