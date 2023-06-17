Senator Tom Carper was in Rehoboth Beach Friday to be recognized for the support of the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during his years in office and through his chairmanship of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
The Gold de Fleury Medal is presented by the Corps each year to an individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment. It is the Corps' highest honor and it "honors and recognizes individuals who have provided significant contributions to Army Engineering. The medal also emphasizes the history, customs, and traditions of the Army Corps of Engineers community."
“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the Army Corps of Engineers,” Carper said. “As Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with the Corps for years, supporting their vital work in Delaware and across our country. The Corps keeps our economy moving safely and efficiently, and I’m proud to help the Corps advance solutions to some of our most pressing challenges, including building resilient infrastructure to climate change.”
“Senator Carper has dedicated his career toward taking care of people,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General Scott Spellmon stated. “In both his 23 years of service in the Navy and his more than 46 years as a public servant, he has continued to fight for the safety, security and well-being of our nation. It is my honor to present the Gold de Fleury award to a leader like Senator Carper, whose experience, understanding, and perspective continue to support the growing USACE mission.”
Carper was recognized for leadership in addressing the nation's water resources infrastructure needs. He led a bipartisan group of senators in securing $17.1-billion for the Army Civil Works program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.
“No one has worked harder for Delaware than Senator Carper,” Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said. “I am truly honored to celebrate this well-deserved recognition from the Army Corps of Engineers for his decades of important and impactful work protecting Delaware’s beaches and coastal communities.”
“When I marvel at Delaware’s gorgeous bay beaches, waterways, and the significant Port of Wilmington, I can’t help but think of – and thank – Senator Carper. Throughout his career, he has put Delawareans first, fighting for funding and sponsoring legislation that enhances our residents’ quality of life, economic opportunities, and environment. It’s an honor to recognize Senator Carper for his accomplishments today,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said.