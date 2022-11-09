Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to his office, Carper will not travel to Egypt for the U.N. Climate Change Conference as he has planned. Instead, Carper plans to isolate and quarantine, in accordance with public health guidelines.
Carper is chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
Carper, in a statement, said he is thankful to be fully vaccinated and double-boosted, and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as it is safe to do so.
