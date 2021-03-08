Friday evening was a tenuous time in Washington as Democrats were locked in an internal struggle with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin over details of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.
Despite that, one of the lead negotiators, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, paused for a scheduled town hall on one of his favorite issues.
"We have been at an impasse now for three hours and I just got off the phone with the White House, and with the relevant impassing senator, and everybody is mad at everybody, and nobody has a path forward, so I thought I'd take a break and talk with you about global health."
Coons, the newly appointed chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations [SFOPS] took part in the town hall organized by the Fund for Global Health.
Delaware's junior senator spent a semester while at Amherst College studying at Kenya's University of Nairobi. He later returned to Africa in 1987 to work with the South African Council of Churches in the anti-apartheid movement.
He told the group those experiences created "a passion of mine."
"I got to see the impact of treatable and preventable diseases like malaria, tuberculous, diarrhea, and nutritional challenges on children and people of all ages in the developing world. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tragic impact. Here in the United States where we've lost 500,000 Americans in a pandemic that was far worse than it ever needed to be, but also particularly in the developing world. We were making study progress on the UN's developmental goals and we've seen nearly a decade of progress in improving public health and combatting poverty undone by COVID-19. One of the things that President Biden committed to as a candidate that excited me was to rejoin the World Health Organization, to join COVAX, to commit billions of dollars to make sure the world is vaccinated, because this pandemic is only going to end when it ends globally."
Coons said the United States' commitment to helping health care around the world can pay off beyond just a healthier global community.
"Public health is one of the most important aspects of our engagement in the world. I've been to 30 countries in Africa during my decade as a senator. In every single one of them, it is our public health work combating the HIV/AIDS pandemic that makes for the biggest impact. Both in terms of human well-being and in terms of how other nations view the United States. We are viewed not as the colonial power, not as China, but as a genuine partner in meeting the real human needs of people in the developing world, and in particular the continent I know best."
Coons said COVID isn't the only pandemic that is spreading in Africa, and creates the urgent need to help less-wealthy countries get back healthy.
"That there is a renewed Ebola outbreak in west Africa is tragic. It shows that we have to continue to invest in public health, in public health infrastructure, in training nurses, community health workers, and in funding the testing laboratories and the systems necessary for robust public health around the world."
Coons said that while Ebola has not become a major problem in the United States, COVID-19 certainly has, and even if things stabilize in America, that doesn't mean the world, and therefore the U.S., is safely out of the woods.
"This is truly a pure example of a global challenge. Like climate change, where the United States cannot wall itself off from the rest of the world. Variants that develop in the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, or in New York may end up being able to work around the vaccines we've already developed. We're in a race against time, and we have to vaccine as many Americans, and as many global citizens as we possibly can."
Coons said his interest in Africa and global health can be difficult to explain, especially to those who believe the United States should strictly care about domestic issues.
"It is, at times, challenging to explain to the average Delawarean why I put a priority on time and investment in engagement around the world. This pandemic, tragically, creates that opportunity for us to reflect on the fact that we're not all safe and healthy until we are all safe and healthy. We are truly part of a global community. While there are some Americans who don't like that, don't recognize that, or don't embrace that, a pandemic doesn't care what you think of it, it's just going to keep hurting people until we get the whole world healthier and safer."
SFOPS has a budget of over $55 billion to fund U.S. diplomacy, national security, global health, and life-saving humanitarian campaigns globally.
Coons has also served as Chairman of the African Affairs and Global Health Subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2011 to 2015.