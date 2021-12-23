Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons has tested positive for COVID.
Coons' office says the Senator is tested for the virus regularly, and his most recent test came back positive.
Coons says he has minimal symptoms, is isolating and following CDC guidelines, and is optimistic about a quick recovery.
"Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering," Coons said in a statement.
“As we deal with the sharp rise in Omicron cases here in Delaware and across the country, I urge you to get tested regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already. We all must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy.”
Other lawmakers who have recently received positive tests include House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.