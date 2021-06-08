State Senator Darius Brown has been removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee entirely pending the outcome of his criminal case.
The Democrat from Wilmington, who had been chair of the powerful committee, was previously stripped of his chairmanship by Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) following his arrest offensive touching and disorderly conduct charges. Now, he's been removed from the committee entirely.
"After considerable discussion, I decided this step is necessary to avoid any potential distractions or conflicts of interest for either Senator Brown or his colleagues on the Committee as they consider multiple bills dealing directly with the courts, law enforcement and the Delaware Department of Justice," said Sokola in a written statement.
State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay now presides over the Senate Judiciary Committee going forward.
The former Wilmington City Councilman, is accused of punching a 44-year-old woman in Taverna in Brandywine Hundred and breaking a glass after a fight over a social media post last month. He was charged with misdemeanors, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.
State Rep. Andria Bennett (D-Dover) saw no consequences, legislatively, after she was charged with third-degree assault following a domestic dispute late last year. Those charges were ultimately dropped at the victim's request in February of 2020.
Brown's removal from the key committee comes in the final weeks of the legislative session. He'd been pushing for criminal justice reform and elements of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus' Justice for All Agenda, including mandated police body cameras.
Brown has not returned WDEL's requests for comment since the incident.