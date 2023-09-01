A state senator who represents north Wilmington has become the third Democrat to announce her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor in 2024.
Kyle Evans Gay was elected to the General Assembly in 2020 and won re-election last year. Another lawmaker, Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker of Wilmington, is also in the race, as is Debbie Harrington. Harrington is vice-chair of the Delaware Democratic Party.
Gay said in a social media post that she first ran for office because she wanted to help working families, and supported raising the minimum wage, affordable child care and protecting abortion rights and voting rights.
Gay is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
"I’ve seen what’s possible when new leaders forge a better future for our state. But Delawareans know we have a lot more work to do. That’s why I’m running for Lieutenant Governor: to make sure Delaware works for working people,” Gay said.