With the digital age upon us, a new bill wants to make sure Delaware's students are better equipped to identify actual fake news.
The Delaware Library Association is teaming up with the nonprofit EveryLibrary to support state Sen. Sarah McBride's Senate Bill 195, The Digital Citizenship Education Act, which seeks to create a Media Literacy Standard for students to ensure they know how to critical consider information presented to them--from both news sources and "news sources."
"Media literacy standards in education for K-12 schools in Delaware are very important," said John Chrastka, founder of EveryLibrary, which he described as a political action committee for libraries. "Helping students learn how to navigate information, how to navigate the internet--we often think that kids these days are born 'digital,' but everyone needs to have a set of trainings about how do you understand and interrogate, say, a source of news, the source of information, data sources. So media literacy fundamentally is about helping people understand and navigate that information and identify sources of misinformation properly. This is not for a test. It's for real life."
Misinformation and disinformation run rampant on a digital landscape, and impact everything from the political landscape to how individuals understand science--and the scientific process--they're presented. A lack of critical thinking skills can have an impact on health and financial wellbeing for the entirety of one's life, Chrastka said, so incorporating a curriculum that helps children develop those tools for interpreting information is paramount.
"Critical thinking skills are not something that is necessarily inherent in the way that we do education in Delaware, or around the country. Critical thinking skills are vitally important, though, to move from being a child--where somebody else takes care of you--to being an adult--where you take care of yourself and you're responsible for other parts of society," he said. "These 21st century tools for critical thinking, for digital citizenship, for understanding and interrogating different sources of information, that are built into SB195 are going to pay dividends over the years for all Delawareans."
With knowledge comes power, Chrastka said. If that's ever been in question, one only needs to look to the opponents of knowledge and arbiters of ignorance who take part in fearful displays that show they are afraid of what the imparting of knowledge can mean for antiquated worldviews reliant on a limited education. Recent book-burnings in Tennessee are one example.
In his opinion, the act was partially performance, Chrastka said, but it was "troubling" regardless.
"It's a real testimony to how powerful reading and literacy truly are...because those people banned those books and were burning those books because they believe that those books are powerful," he said. "Media literacy skills, information literacy skills, digital citizenship skills, like those a part of SB195, go a long way to making sure that the conversation is not based on a particular ideology, whether it's political or religious perhaps, but on, well, who are we as Americans, who are you folks as Delawareans? What is a civil society supposed to be like?"
Should the bill pass, it would instruct the Department of Education to form a group dedicated to creating curriculum around media literacy standards, which would include school libraries and the Delaware State Librarian.
"It's fundamentally an education bill, and it belongs in the Department of Education. School Librarians are one of the key teachers in this space, one of the key facilitators in the space, but it cuts across the curriculum," Chrastka said. "So whether you're looking at social studies and governments, as one area where media literacy positively impacts to current events conversations, to English language learning, it cuts across a lot of the curriculum. Science as well."
Read the bill here: