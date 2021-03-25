Democratic leadership in the state Senate have introduced two measures that they said are aimed at promoting safe gun ownership.
Delaware State Senate President Dave Sokola (D-Newark) has introduced a bill that seeks to ban high-capacity magazines, including any capable of holding more than 17 rounds. Senate Bill 6 would also create a buyback program, giving high-capacity magazine holders until June 30, 2022, to sell them back to the state.
“Responsible gun owners have no legitimate need to fire off 17 rounds without reloading,” said Sokola, in a prepared statement. “But limiting the sale of these absurdly large magazines will help to save lives in police standoffs and mass shootings where these items inevitably lead to far greater deaths and casualties.”
A high-capacity magazine ban with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds was introduced in 2018, but didn't make it to the House or Senate floor for debate or a vote.
At least nine states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws banning large-capacity magazines, including New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Legislation to require firearms training, permit for gun purchases
Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman is also seeking to add Delaware to a list of states that would require residents to complete firearms training and obtain a free permit before purchasing a gun.
Senate Bill 3 would require Delawareans to complete an approved firearm training course within five years of applying for a permit to purchase a handgun.
After completing a training course, Delaware residents legally eligible to purchase a handgun would then be required to submit an application to the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The department would have 30 days to fingerprint applicants, confirm they are legally permitted to own a handgun, and issue a qualified purchaser card required at the point of sale.
"Through countless polls and election cycles, Delawareans have been clear in their support for measures that will reduce the gun violence plaguing our communities and address the wave of mass shootings gripping our nation,” said Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman in a written statement. “We cannot stand idly by and allow the carnage to continue without taking direct and meaningful action to curb the flow of high-powered weaponry streaming into our neighborhoods. The bills we introduced today will raise the level of responsible gun ownership in our state and give local police the tools they need to keep handguns out of the hands of criminals.”
Lockman's proposed bill does not contain limits on how many guns can be purchased during the 180-days a permit lasts.
Those permitted to carry a concealed deadly weapon by the state would be exempted from that requirement because they are already required to complete a firearm training course.
Opponents of such measures in other states have said gun control legislation penalizes responsible gun owners; they also say restrictions on gun ownership or use eventually could lead to a ban on gun ownership, which is guaranteed under the Second Amendment.
At least 14 other states and the District of Columbia have adopted some form of firearm permitting law, including New York, New Jersey and Maryland.
Both measures have the backing of Governor John Carney and Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
“It’s past time for serious action to address gun violence that plagues communities across our country. The tragic and senseless shootings in Boulder, Colo., and Atlanta only make that more clear,” Governor Carney said in a prepared statement. “I agree with President Biden that Congress should take immediate action to protect American communities. In the meantime, we won’t wait to do what’s right in Delaware."
“Owning a gun is a right and a responsibility. The vast majority of Delawareans support smart gun safety policies, including permits and magazine capacity limits, because they refuse to accept the status quo on gun violence,” Attorney General Jennings said in a news release. “We’ve seen how effective these policies are in other states: in one permit to purchase state alone, gun homicides fell by 40% and gun suicides fell by 15%. These are common sense, constitutionally sound bills."